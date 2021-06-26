Ronald C. Whitaker Sells 4,000 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Ronald C. Whitaker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $340,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE RGR opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 67.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGR. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

