Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $129.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.41. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.