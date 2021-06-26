MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CFO Ryan Corbett Sells 31,728 Shares

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MP stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 158.00.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,093,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

