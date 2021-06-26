Northern Trust Corp Sells 108,666 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,671,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,666 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.61% of Highwoods Properties worth $71,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 457.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,270 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

