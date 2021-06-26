JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 46,057 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of 10x Genomics worth $18,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 654.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $691,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,235 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,066. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

TXG stock opened at $189.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.49. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.37 and a fifty-two week high of $203.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.