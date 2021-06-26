Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 70,591 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,591 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Dada Nexus worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DADA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

