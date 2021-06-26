Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 214,655 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,655 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Shares of ZTS opened at $187.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $187.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

