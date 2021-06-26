Bank of Montreal Can Buys 265,256 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 117.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,219 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 95,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.95. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.95.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

