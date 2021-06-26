Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 265,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.87 and a 1-year high of $62.63.

