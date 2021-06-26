Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.52 Million Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.06% of Quanex Building Products worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,670,000 after purchasing an additional 420,036 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth $10,653,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth $4,271,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 128,447 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $1,928,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

NX stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.