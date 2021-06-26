Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 40.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 65,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,043 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,499,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,970,000 after purchasing an additional 379,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $34.86 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.81.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

