Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 1,000,000 Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 12.24% of Nebula Caravel Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,984,000.

Get Nebula Caravel Acquisition alerts:

NEBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NEBC stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.