Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,332 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 15,898 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WYNN stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.92.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

