Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Dropbox worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.21 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

