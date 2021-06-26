Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNW. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

