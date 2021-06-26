Brokerages Set thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) PT at $15.00

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

TKAMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. On average, analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.