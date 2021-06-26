Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $108,906.42.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $74.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.71 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $93.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,062,000 after acquiring an additional 290,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNLI. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.