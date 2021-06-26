Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) COO Sells 6,809 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $97,845.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Philip Titterton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96.
TTMI stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.