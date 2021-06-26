Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) COO Sells 6,809 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $97,845.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Philip Titterton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96.

TTMI stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

