NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $183.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.42. NIKE has a one year low of $93.57 and a one year high of $154.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

