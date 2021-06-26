DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,022,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $77,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,332 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3,476.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,267 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 252,017 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DKS opened at $101.21 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.84.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

