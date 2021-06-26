Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 80,083 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 80,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of STAAR Surgical worth $83,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,745 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,430,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $31,797,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $21,247,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

STAA stock opened at $152.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.53 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $161.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. Research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $12,336,030.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 13,236 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,019,681.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,775 shares of company stock worth $41,310,159 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

