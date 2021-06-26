The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of The Hackett Group worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

HCKT stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $543.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.