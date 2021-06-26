Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 499,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $108,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 386,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 46,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $196.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.05. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.34 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

