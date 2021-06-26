PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,941 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.06% of PRA Health Sciences worth $104,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total value of $2,454,868.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $169.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.10. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $175.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

