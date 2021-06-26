EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 46.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $102,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 1.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in EnerSys by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in EnerSys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of ENS opened at $97.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.