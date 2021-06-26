The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 773,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $100,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $138.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

