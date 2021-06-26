Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Cantel Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,861,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,005,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,813,000 after acquiring an additional 53,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,491,000 after acquiring an additional 312,814 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMD opened at $80.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $89.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

