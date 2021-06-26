Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,246 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 48.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 41.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.54.

LSI stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.70. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.