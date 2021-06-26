Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 168,000 Shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

CRHC opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

