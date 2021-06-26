Moringa Acquisition (NASDAQ:MACA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

About Moringa Acquisition (NASDAQ:MACA)

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

