StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.03. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 911,799 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $326.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Andrew Axelrod bought 5,522,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $12,150,010.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 4,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

