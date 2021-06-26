BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given a $9.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.25.

BB stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.80 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

