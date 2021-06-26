Kismet Acquisition Two (NASDAQ:KAII) Trading 0.1% Higher

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 273,331 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 816% from the average session volume of 29,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

About Kismet Acquisition Two (NASDAQ:KAII)

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

