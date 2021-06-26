Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 171 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $510.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $244.32 and a 12 month high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

