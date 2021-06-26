Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 491,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,609,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.35 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.