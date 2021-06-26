Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 12,133 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,267,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,598,755.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $1,617,572.40.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02.

On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,486,930.55.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,782.74.

On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $1,532,403.90.

On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $180.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

