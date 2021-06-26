Brokerages Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.99. MSA Safety also posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA opened at $164.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.08. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $105.96 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

