Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Insider Sells $200,768.70 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:VTOL opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $756.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter.
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.
