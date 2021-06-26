Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Insider Sells $200,768.70 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:VTOL opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $756.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bristow Group by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 874.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 2,368.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.