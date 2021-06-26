Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,258,100. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,312,618.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$56.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$44.45 and a 12-month high of C$58.53.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.5599997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

