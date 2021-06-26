Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,615,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,286,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $222.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $178.91 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.48.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.50.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

