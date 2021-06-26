Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 125,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

