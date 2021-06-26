Aviva PLC Sells 4,578 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,779 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Maximus by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

MMS opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.55.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

