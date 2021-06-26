Aviva PLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $60,911,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Exelixis stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,248 shares of company stock worth $9,860,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

