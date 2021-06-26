Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 150,892 Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $11,131,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $8,765,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $8,342,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 171,252 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $2,505,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NNOX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

