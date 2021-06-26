Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 14,201 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2,607.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 25.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $1,479.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,448.01. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

