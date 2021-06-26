Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 42,864 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,864 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,091,000 after buying an additional 42,289 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 593.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,203,000 after buying an additional 253,192 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

