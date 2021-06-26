Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,453 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after purchasing an additional 317,618 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 108,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,704,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,759,000 after purchasing an additional 192,961 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHRS opened at $15.41 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

