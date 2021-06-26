Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 45,939 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.18% of Conduent worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,272,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,051 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,747,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 408,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $2,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

