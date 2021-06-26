Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 17.9% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,572,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after buying an additional 997,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 257,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 162.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 362,007 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 0.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 664,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

