Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.20.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

